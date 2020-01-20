XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,170 at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,330 ($43.80) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XPP. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 3,350 ($44.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price on shares of XP Power in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of LON XPP opened at GBX 3,640 ($47.88) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.97 million and a P/E ratio of 27.41. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,240 ($42.62). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,048.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,553.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.56.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

