Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $90.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xperi by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 626,116 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,467,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after buying an additional 470,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xperi by 1,354.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 348,314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,312,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,558,000 after buying an additional 231,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

