Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,280. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $865.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. Xperi has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Xperi had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Xperi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Xperi by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Xperi by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

