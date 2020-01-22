Xplore Wealth (ASX:XPL) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Xplore Wealth Ltd (ASX:XPL) shares traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 162,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.09.

About Xplore Wealth (ASX:XPL)

Xplore Wealth Limited operates as an independent platform provider and investment administrator with a specialization in managed accounts in Australia. It offers platform, administration, and technology solutions to stockbrokers, wealth managers, and financial advisory firms. Its investment solutions include wrap and superannuation, managed discretionary account, and broking solutions.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread