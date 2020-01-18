XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as high as $96.20 and last traded at $94.56, with a volume of 1991863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.82.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,803 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 57,684 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 170,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 70,927 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

