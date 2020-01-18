XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Up 10.5%

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63, 6,564 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 95,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 213.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XpresSpa Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of XpresSpa Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

