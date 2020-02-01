Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1) Shares Down 8.8%

Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1) dropped 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.31 ($0.22), approximately 62,457 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

About Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1)

Xref Limited engages in the development of human resources technology that automates the candidate reference process for employers. It operates in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Norway. Xref Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

