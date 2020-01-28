Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Xtant Medical has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

