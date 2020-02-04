Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2756 per share on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

NYSEARCA:HYUP remained flat at $$48.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve