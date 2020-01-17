Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.03

Shares of Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.11. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 1,071,339 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.57 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.13.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 500,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,577.22).

Xtract Resources Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

