Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xunlei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

XNET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Xunlei has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,396,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Xunlei by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

