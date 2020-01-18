Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,136,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the previous session’s volume of 1,170,841 shares.The stock last traded at $5.65 and had previously closed at $5.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNET. BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Xunlei by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Xunlei by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

