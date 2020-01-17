Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 500.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Xylem by 10.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52. Xylem has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

