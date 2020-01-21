Xylem’s (XYL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. Xylem has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,192,000 after buying an additional 126,027 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after buying an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 12.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after buying an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 15.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after buying an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 777,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after buying an additional 22,275 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

