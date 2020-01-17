Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $39.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00. Also, Director James Healy acquired 90,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,681,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $741,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 784,672 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 284,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 205,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.93. 8,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,718. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

