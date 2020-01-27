Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,681,100.00. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $615,120 over the last three months. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 150.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 29,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

