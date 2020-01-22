Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YMAB. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $615,120. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

