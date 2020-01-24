Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.93

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 285706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00. Also, Director James Healy acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $2,681,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $615,120. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 84.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 186.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $956,000. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

