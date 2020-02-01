YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Shares Up 0.2%

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.15, 52,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 20,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YAHOY. ValuEngine cut YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

