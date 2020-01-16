Yakov Faitelson Sells 65,176 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $8,928,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Varonis Systems by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 214,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

