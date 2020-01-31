Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $4.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.46.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,017,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,226,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,787 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?