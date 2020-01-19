Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos Sells 3,284 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 3,284 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$15,467.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,002.64.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.82 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 30.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.47.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

