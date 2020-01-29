Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

NYSE:AUY opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,441,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,113,000 after purchasing an additional 827,753 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,956,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

