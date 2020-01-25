Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.05

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 8980724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

