Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.24.

About Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL)

Yandal Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Australia. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Ironstone Well project comprising four tenements covering approximately 253 square kilometers located in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in the Yandal Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?