Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $54.30 price target on shares of Yandex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $20.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $20.15. Yandex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $45.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yandex by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yandex during the second quarter worth $380,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 146.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,428,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 849,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

