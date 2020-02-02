Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives $48.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.30 target price on Yandex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.81. 2,696,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,050. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Yandex has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,640,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Yandex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Yandex by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 961,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 782,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 425,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 651,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

