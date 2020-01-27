Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Media coverage about Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yangtze River Port and Logistics earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Yangtze River Port and Logistics

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co, Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China.

See Also: Forex