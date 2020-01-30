Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.70

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 5248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YZCAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

