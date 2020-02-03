Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of YZCAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.58.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, Limited explores, mines, washes, processes, and sells coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity, and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.