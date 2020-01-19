Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Trading 2.3% Higher

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.97, 9,688 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $279.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.58.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$98.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Yellow Pages Ltd will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

