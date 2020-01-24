Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $547,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $906,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock valued at $71,643,395. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 126.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 401.6% in the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $34.68. 775,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Yeti has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

