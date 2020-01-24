Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Robert O. Murdock Sells 25,188 Shares

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yeti stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yeti by 401.6% during the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on Yeti and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

