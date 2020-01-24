Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,758,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,162,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $153,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $147,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $140,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $173,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $164,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $164,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00.

Yext stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yext Inc has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yext by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers