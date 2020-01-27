Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Receives $20.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.21.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,950. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $139,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 3,797,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,131,529.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,000 shares of company stock worth $5,185,550. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 1,421,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,672,000 after buying an additional 309,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after buying an additional 69,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,494,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?