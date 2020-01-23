Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Yext from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yext from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 56.29% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $493,800.00. Insiders sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,521,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Yext by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Yext by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Yext by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 69,918 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

