Yext (NYSE:YEXT) versus StoneCo (NYSE:STNE) Head-To-Head Survey

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yext and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 1 1 5 0 2.57 StoneCo 1 3 8 0 2.58

Yext currently has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential upside of 28.34%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $38.45, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yext and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $228.28 million 7.92 -$74.84 million ($0.76) -20.72 StoneCo $414.74 million 28.23 $82.42 million $0.33 128.03

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -37.85% -56.29% -25.13% StoneCo 28.74% 12.29% 4.32%

Volatility & Risk

Yext has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Yext shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

StoneCo beats Yext on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. Its Knowledge Engine is used by end consumers to discover new businesses, read reviews, and find answers to queries. Yext, Inc. serves luxury, retail, food, hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.