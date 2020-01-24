Yield Growth (OTC:BOSQF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Yield Growth Corp. (OTC:BOSQF)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 360,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 417,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.45 price objective on shares of Yield Growth in a research report on Sunday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks