Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YRD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Yirendai from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yirendai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE YRD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. 287,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Yirendai has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $473.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yirendai will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Yirendai by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yirendai by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Yirendai by 417.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Yirendai during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

