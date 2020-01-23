Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Yirendai from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Yirendai from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.90 to $6.10 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Yirendai presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $8.51.

Shares of YRD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 17,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,962. The company has a market capitalization of $492.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Yirendai has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $17.44.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $287.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.41 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yirendai will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the third quarter valued at $125,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yirendai in the second quarter valued at $662,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

