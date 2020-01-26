YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading 3.1% Higher

YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:YRKB)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, 975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.60.

YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index