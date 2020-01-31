York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1802 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. York Water has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. York Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

