York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.63

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

Several analysts recently commented on YORW shares. ValuEngine cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. York Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that York Water Co will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in York Water by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in York Water by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in York Water by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 275,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in York Water by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

