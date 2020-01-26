York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YORW. ValuEngine lowered York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

York Water stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. York Water has a 1-year low of $31.48 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.22.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YORW. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in York Water by 160.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in York Water in the third quarter worth $273,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 77.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

