YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday.

YOU stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 665 ($8.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,883. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 643.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 579.31. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The stock has a market cap of $715.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

