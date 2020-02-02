YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YOU. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

YouGov stock opened at GBX 646 ($8.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.56 million and a P/E ratio of 48.94. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 642.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 577.28.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?