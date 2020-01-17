YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.21) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

LON YOU opened at GBX 618 ($8.13) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 627.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 569.60. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $647.24 million and a PE ratio of 46.82.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

