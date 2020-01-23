YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) Insider Patrick Dardis Sells 2,600 Shares

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 (LON:YNGA) insider Patrick Dardis sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($21.10), for a total value of £41,704 ($54,859.25).

Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,600 ($21.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.98 million and a PE ratio of 26.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,623.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,623.07. YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,890 ($24.86).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.15) target price on shares of YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

YOUS BREW/PAR VTG FPD 0.125 Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Young's Managed Houses, Geronimo Managed Houses, and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

