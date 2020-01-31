YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 23.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

YRC Worldwide stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.50. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

