YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.20, 1,216,936 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,446,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

The firm has a market cap of $80.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

